Harry Davis III, 61

SALISBURY - Harry "Jay" Davis III died Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Harry J. Davis, Jr. and Mona Davis.

He was owner/operator of City Machine Works in Salisbury, until his retirement in 2001.

He is survived by his nieces, Megan Davis of Denver, Katie Davis of Denton, Texas, Dottie Gerhardt of Hebron; his fiancé, Debbie Bradley of Delmar; and four granddaughters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Rachel Davis, Pam Davis and Debbie Davis.

A private graveside service was held Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







