EDEN - Harry Hart Hillman, III, of Eden and formerly of Pocomoke City, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Baltimore City, he was the eldest of four sons of the late Harry H. Hillman Jr. and Doris Jarmon Hillman.
He worked at Dove Pointe and attended New Psalmist Nondenominational Church in Westover.
He is survived by three brothers, Michael W. Hillman, Jerry L. Hillman and Jeffrey D. Hillman, all of Pocomoke City; many family members; and friends from Dove Pointe and New Psalmist.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City. Interment was in the First Baptist Church Cemetery in Pocomoke City.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 16, 2019