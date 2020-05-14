DELMAR - Harry Lane Foxwell died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Delmar, he was a son of the late Harry and Louise Hearn Foxwell.

During high school, he worked as a grocery boy, delivering groceries for Caldwell's Market in Delmar, and worked with Harold Elliott in carpentry. He served in the National Guard for six years, and then spent 30 years as a maintenance mechanic for DuPont Co. in Seaford. After retirement, he went to work driving cars for Barrett Chevrolet in Berlin. He was a member of Melson's United Methodist Church in Delmar.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia L. "Ginny" Foxwell; a daughter, Ronda L. Cooper; two granddaughters; a half-brother, Allen Reustle; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marion L. "Barney" Foxwell and Roger D. Foxwell; and a sister, Virginia Ann Foxwell.

A private service has been planned. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.





