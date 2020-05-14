Harry L. Foxwell
DELMAR - Harry Lane Foxwell died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Delmar, he was a son of the late Harry and Louise Hearn Foxwell.
During high school, he worked as a grocery boy, delivering groceries for Caldwell's Market in Delmar, and worked with Harold Elliott in carpentry. He served in the National Guard for six years, and then spent 30 years as a maintenance mechanic for DuPont Co. in Seaford. After retirement, he went to work driving cars for Barrett Chevrolet in Berlin. He was a member of Melson's United Methodist Church in Delmar.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia L. "Ginny" Foxwell; a daughter, Ronda L. Cooper; two granddaughters; a half-brother, Allen Reustle; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marion L. "Barney" Foxwell and Roger D. Foxwell; and a sister, Virginia Ann Foxwell.
A private service has been planned. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Aaron and I will miss you Harry. No matter what you were always full of quick wit that would make us laugh. Harry loved to flirt. Harry was a special person who always helped other people if he was able. Ginny should you need anything let us know. We are sending condolences, prayers and love to you all.
Sandra Burbage
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss my heart goes out to you and your family. Rhonda I feel your loss I know what it's like to lose a parent thoughts and prayers.
Gail Revel
Friend
May 7, 2020
Harry Lane has been a part of my life for 49 years! His hornery smile and great woodworking skills make for good memories. Im happy to have a blanket rack and a hobby horse that he made! The good time visits I can still remember. Love your family.
Ruth Bailey
Family
May 6, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Harry will be greatly missed by many. I know I will miss him. He was special. Kay
Kay Williams
May 6, 2020
Kay Williams
May 6, 2020
Donna, Barney, And Family, I am sorry to read of Mr. Foxwell's passing, I didn't know him, however I wanted to send my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence's to everyone because I read where he is the Uncle to Donna's husband, may the Lord surround you all at this very difficult time
Sharon Taylor
May 5, 2020
I want to send my love and deepest sympathies to you Ronda and your family.
Cheryl EANES
