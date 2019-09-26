SALISBURY - Harry Thomas Clark Jr. died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Harry Thomas Clark Sr. and Virginia Pearl Livingston Clark.

He was a 1979 graduate of Parkside High School, class of 1979 and was an Eagle Scout. At 16, he began his employment with Salisbury Automotive, where he worked as a machinist for 42 years.

He is survived by his brother, Michael Louis Clark; his fiancée, Vicki Adkins; and several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



