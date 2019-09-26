Harry T. Clark Jr. (1961 - 2019)
  • "I knew Harry from the fourth grade on and always had a..."
    - William Hitchens
  • "i first met Harry with a transmission repair only to find..."
    - Pk Parks
  • "Sorry to hear of Harry's passing. Always loved to see him..."
    - Randy and Terry Swift
  • "A great person. A great friend. You will be missed."
    - David Humphreys
  • "my first meeting with harry was a transmission rebuild for..."
    - pk parks
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
SALISBURY - Harry Thomas Clark Jr. died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Harry Thomas Clark Sr. and Virginia Pearl Livingston Clark.
He was a 1979 graduate of Parkside High School, class of 1979 and was an Eagle Scout. At 16, he began his employment with Salisbury Automotive, where he worked as a machinist for 42 years.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Louis Clark; his fiancée, Vicki Adkins; and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 26, 2019
