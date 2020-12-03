Hazel B. Turkington, 91

FRUITLAND - Hazel B. Turkington died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Oriole, she was the daughter of the late Lacy Vernon Bozman and Ethel Bennett Bozman.

She graduated from Washington High School in 1946 and Goldie Beacon College in 1948. She worked at the Bank of Somerset from 1948 until 1950, then moved to Maine, followed by a few years in Puerto Rico. After returning to Princess Anne, she was employed by Wicomico Social Services as a Social Worker in the Food Stamp Program. She was a member of Walker Memorial Church of God since 1968. She had been a resident of Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury since January 2018.

She is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Ward of Seaford, Rebecca West of Delmar and Nancy Brady of Hebron; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William D. Turkington Sr.; a son, William David Turkington Jr.; and two grandsons.

A private interment will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Oriole. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store