1/
Hazel B. Turkington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel B. Turkington, 91
FRUITLAND - Hazel B. Turkington died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Oriole, she was the daughter of the late Lacy Vernon Bozman and Ethel Bennett Bozman.
She graduated from Washington High School in 1946 and Goldie Beacon College in 1948. She worked at the Bank of Somerset from 1948 until 1950, then moved to Maine, followed by a few years in Puerto Rico. After returning to Princess Anne, she was employed by Wicomico Social Services as a Social Worker in the Food Stamp Program. She was a member of Walker Memorial Church of God since 1968. She had been a resident of Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury since January 2018.
She is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Ward of Seaford, Rebecca West of Delmar and Nancy Brady of Hebron; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William D. Turkington Sr.; a son, William David Turkington Jr.; and two grandsons.
A private interment will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Oriole. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved