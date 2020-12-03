Hazel (Grandma) was my wife

Jennifer’s grandmother. I was first introduced to her in 1992 at her home in Fruitland. Over the years we all did a lot of things together and grew close to her and Bill. ( In fact, she was in the room when I proposed to Jenn) I felt like they were my grandparents as well. She had a great since of humor and quick wit and everyone that knew her knows She didn’t sugarcoat anything and she told it like it was and I liked that about her. She had wonderful stories about herself and family and all the situations that happened on their journey. I loved her and Bill and I feel sorry for the loss, but now her and Bill are reunited in eternity. My condolences to the whole family! Neil









Neil Kellam

