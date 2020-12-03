1/
Hazel B. Turkington
1929 - 2020
Hazel B. Turkington, 91
FRUITLAND - Hazel B. Turkington died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury. Born in Oriole, she was the daughter of the late Lacy Vernon Bozman and Ethel Bennett Bozman.
She graduated from Washington High School in 1946 and Goldie Beacon College in 1948. She worked at the Bank of Somerset from 1948 until 1950, then moved to Maine, followed by a few years in Puerto Rico. After returning to Princess Anne, she was employed by Wicomico Social Services as a Social Worker in the Food Stamp Program. She was a member of Walker Memorial Church of God since 1968. She had been a resident of Wicomico Nursing Home in Salisbury since January 2018.
She is survived by three daughters, Bonnie Ward of Seaford, Rebecca West of Delmar and Nancy Brady of Hebron; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William D. Turkington Sr.; a son, William David Turkington Jr.; and two grandsons.
A private interment will take place at St. Peter's Cemetery in Oriole. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
November 30, 2020
Sending condolences to Hazel's family. I used to work with Hazel at the Unemployment Office in Salisbury. Hazel made the best yeast rolls. I remember going to Florida and she made a batch to eat on the way down!!
Lana Green
November 27, 2020
Dear Bonnie, Becky and Nancy, I am so sorry for your loss! I have many fond memories of our "kid" days playing together at your house in Fruitland or at Mom Mom T's at what seemed like "mega-family reunions" at that time! I pray that you guys are well and that the memories that come to you during this time will bring you peace and joy! With much love, your cousin, Patricia (Patti) Turkington McPeake
Patricia T. McPeake
Family
November 26, 2020
Vicki and I are both in Florida for Thanksgiving and received the news of your mom's passing; so sorry to hear this.
Just two days ago, we were reminiscing about your mom and all the memories and fun times we had growing up together. They will truly be cherished. Mom and dad loved her and your dad and now they are all together again. She was our connection to you girls. Please PM me and Vicki and I will reconnect in the very near future. As we count our blessings this Thanksgiving Day, we are thankful that Dad and your mom were cousins. Hugs and love to all of you.
Dee Bozman Walls
Family
November 26, 2020
Blessings and condolences to the family on the loss of our dear friend, Hazel. We were family friends all the way back to the grandparents and enjoyed our special time with her in Oriole as well as through the years. She brought the gospel quartets and gospel concerts to the Eastern Shore that we all enjoyed. Bonnie, Becky and Nancy our hearts go out to you. We are wrapping you all in prayer and send bunches of love and air hugs.
Sheryl Peters
Friend
November 25, 2020
I have many fond memories from my childhood of my dear friend Bonnie's mother, Hazel. She touched a lot of lives, and she will be missed. My condolences to the family, I know she is now at peace.
Nellie Overholt
November 24, 2020
Hazel (Grandma) was my wife
Jennifer’s grandmother. I was first introduced to her in 1992 at her home in Fruitland. Over the years we all did a lot of things together and grew close to her and Bill. ( In fact, she was in the room when I proposed to Jenn) I felt like they were my grandparents as well. She had a great since of humor and quick wit and everyone that knew her knows She didn’t sugarcoat anything and she told it like it was and I liked that about her. She had wonderful stories about herself and family and all the situations that happened on their journey. I loved her and Bill and I feel sorry for the loss, but now her and Bill are reunited in eternity. My condolences to the whole family! Neil



Neil Kellam
Family
November 24, 2020
They’re together again!
Becky West
Family
