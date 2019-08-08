SALISBURY - Hazel Irene Gross died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Thornton, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Della Basham.
She attended the Church of God of Prophecy on Tilghman Road.
She is survived by three children, Barbara A. McRobie, Brenda Thomas and Robert Gross Jr.; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gross; three children, Pat Sorrow, Debbie Holt and Roger Gross; three brothers, Owen, Car, and Albert Basham; and four sisters, Dorothy Cludill, Marie Shores, Mary Lou Basham and Lorraine Wotton.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Springhill Memory Gardens.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 8, 2019