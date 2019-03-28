SALISBURY - Hazel Marie Upton died Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Salisbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Amherst, Va., she was the daughter of the late Abraham Branham and Willie Ann Willis Branham. She was one of 18 children.
She was a long time member of United Methodist Churches in Glen Burnie, Md., Belle Haven and Salisbury. She was involved in the Methodist Women's Club and served as secretary for many years, lay speaker for Belle Haven United Methodist Church, completed the Emmaus Walk in 1996, and a beloved Sunday School Teacher. She was a Girl Scout leader and youth group leader. At the Exmore Fire Department, she volunteered as an EMT for 20 years, and served as a volunteer for Hospice on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. She worked alongside her husband at Broadwater Academy in Exmore for 15 years.
She is survived by three children, James "Jim" Upton of Delmar, Carol U. Rey of Salisbury and Cheryl Marie Presto of Salisbury; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene Walker of Severna Park, Md.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Upton; a son, Wayne Upton; and 16 siblings.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, with a visitation at 10:30 a.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Joel Beiler.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 28, 2019