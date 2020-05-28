BISHOPVILLE â€" Helen G. Massey died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Searus and Edna Tubbs Gray.

She retired from the Worcester County Liquor Control Board as a store manager.

She is survived by a daughter, Tami M. Davis of Selbyville; a son, Kirk W. Massey; two grandchildren; a best friend and roommate, Betty Jester; and her caregiver, Lisa Esham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel W. Massey; and six brothers.

Services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.





