Helen G. Massey
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BISHOPVILLE â€" Helen G. Massey died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Searus and Edna Tubbs Gray.
She retired from the Worcester County Liquor Control Board as a store manager.
She is survived by a daughter, Tami M. Davis of Selbyville; a son, Kirk W. Massey; two grandchildren; a best friend and roommate, Betty Jester; and her caregiver, Lisa Esham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lionel W. Massey; and six brothers.
Services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
May 19, 2020
She was so much fun, full of life and loved to party! She is sorely missed and Station 1 will never be the same. Rest in peace my dear friend - we had a lot of belly laughs together!! Love you - Carla
Carla Capaci
Friend
May 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sherri & Bob Saul
Friend
May 19, 2020
Great memories working with her at Roses what great times. So sorry for your loss Tami thinking of you and the family at this most difficult time.
Strphanie Smith
May 19, 2020
Rest in pease Ms Helen
Pam Williams
May 19, 2020
Im so thankful I had the chance to talk to you before you went to be with Jesus and Granddad. Words will never describe how Im feeling, but I have peace knowing youre in a much better place and no longer suffering. I love you with my whole heart and I know we will meet again someday. Thank you for all of the memories and laughs. Rest In Peace. ❤
Billye Massey
Grandchild
May 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Edward Scott
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved