Helen J. Tilghman, 75

SALISBURY - Helen Jenkins Tilghman died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a 30-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born in Wetipquin, she was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Jenkins.

She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1963 and worked as a seamstress for Manhattan & Jackson Shirt Co. and the Fashion Shop. She worked at Montgomery Ward as a salesclerk for a combined total of 20 years. She participated in many ABC bowling tournaments all over the country.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Hamilton of Milford; two grandsons; sisters, Elizabeth Thomas and Maude Sandra Porter; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Tilghman in 2015.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.







