1/
Helen Jenkins Tilghman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen J. Tilghman, 75
SALISBURY - Helen Jenkins Tilghman died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a 30-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born in Wetipquin, she a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Jenkins.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1963 and worked as a seamstress for Manhattan & Jackson Shirt Co., The Fashion Shop and Montgomery Ward for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Hamilton of Milford; two grandsons; and her sister, Maude Sandra Porter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Tilghman.
A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 5, 2020
When you have a sister like Helen you re truly blessed. You are my hero, will always remember and love you.
Elizabeth Thomas
Sister
July 4, 2020
I have fond memories of Helen, when she worked with my mother at Montgomery Ward. She was always upbeat and was a true friend to my mom.
Rachel Beail
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved