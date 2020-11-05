Helen J. Tilghman, 75

SALISBURY - Helen Jenkins Tilghman died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, after a 30-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born in Wetipquin, she a daughter of the late William and Dorothy Jenkins.

She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1963 and worked as a seamstress for Manhattan & Jackson Shirt Co., The Fashion Shop and Montgomery Ward for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Hamilton of Milford; two grandsons; and her sister, Maude Sandra Porter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Tilghman.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Salisbury.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store