PARSONSBURG - Helen Marie Steelman died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the son of the late Ernest Daniel and Mattie Mae Esham Perdue.

A 1955 graduate of Wicomico Senior High School, she worked various jobs, including Delmarva Power, and as day-care operator and a private sitter at Genesis. She was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church, and later a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She orchestrated the Perdue Family Reunion for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Charles J. "Chuck" Steelman; children, Sharon Lynch of Salisbury, Susan Aydelotte and John Steelman, all of Parsonsburg; grandchildren, Katie Cooper, Michael Cooper, Megan Geis and Becky Aydelotte; a sister, Almira Johnson of Elizabethtown, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Myrtle Shockley, Durand Perdue, Maurice Perdue, Ernest Perdue and Charles Perdue.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home. Interment was at Bethel United Methodist Church in Walston Switch.



