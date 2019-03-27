CHURCHVILLE - Helen Rae Lurton died Saturday, March 16 at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.
Born in Crisfield, Md. she was the daughter of Harold and Gertrude (Smith) Evans. She lived there, graduated from Crisfield High School, and met her husband there.
Mrs. Lurton retired from the Harford County Board of Education, having taught for a total of 30 years at Aberdeen Elementary School and Hillsdale Elementary School. She was a dedicated teacher who loved her students. An active member of Grace United Methodist Church she supported many ministries to include the Food Pantry. She enjoyed reading, traveling, listening to classical music, and spending time with her husband of 59 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Lurton, and survived by her brother-in-law, Earl Lurton and several cousins.
A visitation was held at the Grace United Methodist Church on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. where a funeral service conducted by Rev. Robert Clipp began at 2 p.m. Interment was Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 110 W. Bel Air Ave, Aberdeen, MD 21001.
