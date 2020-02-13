PRICESS ANNE - Helen Yvonne Figgs died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Born in Salisbury, her mother was the late Lavessa Waryasz. She was raised by her grandmother, the late Helen Figgs Hearn, and her uncle, Roy Figgs.
She is survived by her twin sister, MaryJo Figgs; brothers, Adam Figgs and Larry Waryzsz; and a sister, Heather Figgs.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her partner of 15 years, William Webster.
A memorial service will be Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Nelson's United Methodist Church in Hebron.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 13, 2020