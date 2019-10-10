Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helga A. Kollmar. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM University House on the campus of Salisbury University Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Merano Italy on June 12, 1947, the 4th of four children to Gustav and Hildegard Steinbach, passed away on Sept. 4th, 2019 with her children by her side, while visiting in Ann Arbor Michigan.

Trained to be a seamstress she touched many lives over the years through the alterations she preformed, wedding gowns she made and altered, suits she fitted, and pants that she hemmed. For the last decade she worked with the Salisbury University Theater program passing her knowledge on to the students and enjoying her involvement with numerous performances and play productions. She was fluent in four lanuages and enjoyed being part of the German and Italian clubs at Salisbury University and taking part in Oktoberfest.

Helga is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald J. Kollmar; her daughter, Desiree von Kollmar of Rockville; and sons, Charles von Kollmar of Salisbury and Conrad von Kollmar his wife Maria and grandsons Nicholas and Drew von Kollmar of Salisbury. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Steinbach his wife Ineke of Arizona and nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustav and Hildegard Steinbach; and her brothers, Gustav and George.

We would like to thank Leslie Yarmo and Cathy Clark who came to her later in life, but brought her great joy with adventure through everyday life and travel (her favorite)!!! We would like to thank her many other friends and acquaintances from over the years too numerous to name for their friendship.

A celebration of life will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the University House on the campus of Salisbury University. Please bring your stories and memories to share.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Salisbury University Foundation for the benefit of the "Theater Program" P.O.Box 2655, Salisbury, MD 21802.





Born in Merano Italy on June 12, 1947, the 4th of four children to Gustav and Hildegard Steinbach, passed away on Sept. 4th, 2019 with her children by her side, while visiting in Ann Arbor Michigan.Trained to be a seamstress she touched many lives over the years through the alterations she preformed, wedding gowns she made and altered, suits she fitted, and pants that she hemmed. For the last decade she worked with the Salisbury University Theater program passing her knowledge on to the students and enjoying her involvement with numerous performances and play productions. She was fluent in four lanuages and enjoyed being part of the German and Italian clubs at Salisbury University and taking part in Oktoberfest.Helga is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald J. Kollmar; her daughter, Desiree von Kollmar of Rockville; and sons, Charles von Kollmar of Salisbury and Conrad von Kollmar his wife Maria and grandsons Nicholas and Drew von Kollmar of Salisbury. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Steinbach his wife Ineke of Arizona and nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustav and Hildegard Steinbach; and her brothers, Gustav and George.We would like to thank Leslie Yarmo and Cathy Clark who came to her later in life, but brought her great joy with adventure through everyday life and travel (her favorite)!!! We would like to thank her many other friends and acquaintances from over the years too numerous to name for their friendship.A celebration of life will take place Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 from 3:30 - 5 p.m. at the University House on the campus of Salisbury University. Please bring your stories and memories to share.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Salisbury University Foundation for the benefit of the "Theater Program" P.O.Box 2655, Salisbury, MD 21802. Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close