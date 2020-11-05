Herman J. Stevens, 100

CAMBRIDGE - Herman J. Stevens died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Herman Stevens and Edna Jackson Stevens.

In 1949, he went to work as Advertising Manager for the Daily Banner, later becoming publisher and part-owner. He retired in 1983, living in Cambridge until his death.

He is survived by his son, Ray Stevens of Oxford; a daughter, Kaye Stevens Thomas of Salisbury; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Belle James Stevens.

A private graveside was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Dorchester Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge.







