1/
Herman J. Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman J. Stevens, 100
CAMBRIDGE - Herman J. Stevens died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Herman Stevens and Edna Jackson Stevens.
In 1949, he went to work as Advertising Manager for the Daily Banner, later becoming publisher and part-owner. He retired in 1983, living in Cambridge until his death.
He is survived by his son, Ray Stevens of Oxford; a daughter, Kaye Stevens Thomas of Salisbury; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nettie Belle James Stevens.
A private graveside was held Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Dorchester Memorial Park. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Dorchester Memorial Park.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge
700 Locust Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-4727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved