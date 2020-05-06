Herman Lee Thomas
1931 - 2020
CRISFIELD - Herman Lee Thomas sailed his final voyage home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 from his home.
Born Nov. 30, 1931 in Crisfield, he was a son of the late John Bradley and Dorothy Carey Thomas.
He attended schools in Crisfield, but when it was time enlisted in the United States Navy, faithfully serving for 20 years until retiring in 1971 as Chief Petty Officer.
He loved his country, and the Navy, but most of all, he loved the Lord. After retiring back home in Crisfield, he married then attended Valley Forge Christian College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Bible, class of 1977.
He was a member of the Crisfield Church of God. He helped create and worked in the bus ministry, helping to bring youngsters and anyone else to Church that wanted to come. He taught Sunday School for over 25 years. He also served in the nursing home ministry, sharing the Gospel with those sick or shut-in.
He loved to exercise and was an avid walker, and as such became a familiar face to many in the Crisfield area.
He was a lifelong waterman. He loved crabbing, or just simply walking the beaches around "flat cap", looking for anything interesting, taking with him anyone who cared to go along. He enjoyed fellowship with his fellow man, and never knew a stranger.
Loving husband, devoted father and loyal friend, he let his light "so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify the Father which is in Heaven".
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth "Isabelle" Peterson Thomas; a son, John Bradley Thomas; and sisters, Betty Jane Chamblee of Reedville, Va., and Brenda Kay Evans of Crisfield; and numerous cousins.
He affectionately served as "Uncle Hambone" to many very special nieces and nephews, and was a constant source of strength for his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, John Jr. "Bunky", William "Bill", Ronald "Boxey", Gene "Genie", Robert Sr. "Bobby", and Timothy Thomas; and sisters, Peggy Anne Bradshaw and Glenda Fay Poole.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be scheduled at a future date.



Published in NewsZapMD on May 6, 2020.
