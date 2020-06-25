SALISBURY - Herman Walter "Bo" Schevel died Friday, June 12, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. He was the son of the late Betty Jean Adkins Schevel and George Walter Schevel.

An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoyed playing the guitar.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Gwen; two daughters, Mary Jo Hearn and Christina Schevel; two sons, Kyle and Luke; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his sisters, Dorothy Savage and Diann Tarr; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.





