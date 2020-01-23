SALISBURY - Hester Mae Elzey died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Sumter, S.C., she was the daughter of Thelma Tanner-Greene and the late Leroy McFadden.

She was a member of Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, where she served as an usher and member of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Rachel Z. Clark; two sons, John M. Birckhead III and Jonathan Birckhead; three sisters, Lavern Jarman, Dorothy Wallace and Edith McFadden; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Elzey; and brother, Leroy McFadden.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.



