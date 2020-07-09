Hilda Mae Dennis, 81

SALISBURY - Hilda Mae Thomas Dennis died Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Crisfield, her parents were the late Capt. William Lee "Bill" Thomas and Virginia B. Thomas.

She attended Washington High School in Princess Anne and was a longtime member of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her three daughters, Terri Mason, Angel Thomas and Starr Dennis; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannie Hickman; a brother, Ricky Thomas; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald H. Dennis; and brothers, William, Johnny, Buddy, Tyrone and Charles.

A Celebration of Life was held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







