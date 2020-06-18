SHARPTOWN - Hilda Wright Watson died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home. Born in Sharptown, she was the daughter of the late Roy Calloway Wright and Hazel M. Hitchens Wright.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Fooks Concrete for many years and was a member of the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Gwen Cox of Manassas, Va.; a son, Bowman H. "Buzz" Watson III of Sharptown; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Wright of Sharptown; four sisters, Martha Jean Bradley of Sharptown, Nancy Little of Mardela Springs, Fay Larmore of Mardela Springs and Carol Richardson of Seaford; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bowman H. Watson Jr.; and three sisters, Margaret M. Davis, Florence Figgs, and Kathleen Elizabeth Wright.

A visitation was held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Sharptown. A graveside service followed at Sharptown Firemen's Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.





