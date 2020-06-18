Hilda W. Watson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARPTOWN - Hilda Wright Watson died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at her home. Born in Sharptown, she was the daughter of the late Roy Calloway Wright and Hazel M. Hitchens Wright.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Fooks Concrete for many years and was a member of the Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Gwen Cox of Manassas, Va.; a son, Bowman H. "Buzz" Watson III of Sharptown; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Wright of Sharptown; four sisters, Martha Jean Bradley of Sharptown, Nancy Little of Mardela Springs, Fay Larmore of Mardela Springs and Carol Richardson of Seaford; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bowman H. Watson Jr.; and three sisters, Margaret M. Davis, Florence Figgs, and Kathleen Elizabeth Wright.
A visitation was held Friday, June 12, 2020, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church in Sharptown. A graveside service followed at Sharptown Firemen's Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sharptown Firemens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Buzzy and family...Ms Hilda was a special lady.
Robin Gass
Friend
June 10, 2020
To all of Hilda's family. So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time. My father Jimmy McWilliams was very fond of your family. When my husband and I had our concrete business I would talk to Hilda at the concrete plant. Thinking of you all!

Fondly
Melanie Donophan
Jimmy and Anne McWilliams Daughter
Mark A donophan
June 9, 2020
I worked with Miss Hilda a long time ago.She was a great lady with a wonderful sense of humor.Prayers to her family and friends.
Paul Donoho
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved