Hilton C. Lewis

Guest Book
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Obituary
SALISBURY - Hilton C. Lewis died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Charlie R. and Carrie E. Lewis.
He was U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He attended the Joshua House Ministries in Gumboro and worked as a carpenter.
He is survived by a daughter, Lori Green; a son, Lonnie Lewis; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Anna Mae Lewis; a brother, Harley Lewis of Salisbury; and a sister, Dorothy Stephens of Gumboro.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was private.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 20, 2020
