HEBRON - Holly Beth Jarvis died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of Elizabeth May Adkins Moore of Hebron and the late Howard Wayne Jarvis.

She graduated from Wicomico High School with the Class of 1992. Her professional skills were devoted to customer service.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a brother, Carl Robert Perkins of Kentucky; her nephew, Mitchell; aunts and uncles, G. Woodrow "Woody" Adkins of Wisconsin, Bernice Vickers of Salisbury, Betty English of Riverton and Bonnie Jarvis of Fenwick Island; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held privately by the family at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



