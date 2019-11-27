Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Russell Jones. View Sign Service Information Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-2616 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home 308 High Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Howard Russell Jones passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 23, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center.

Born May 9, 1945 in Cambridge, Md. he was a son of the late Orland Thomas Jones, Sr. and Ruth Price Jones.

Howard worked as a groundskeeper for private home owners.

When Howard was out and about, you could always count on him being dressed in his country attire with his black cowboy hat. He loved country music and his favorites were Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn.

He is survived by his children, Lisa Jones of Salisbury, Md., Kyle Jones and his wife Terry of New Jersey and April Gray and her husband George of North Carolina; grandchildren, Thomas and Michael Griffin, Zachary, Sean and Aiden Jones; two sisters, Betty Bell and her husband Norman of Cambridge and Sarah Sheets of Cambridge; sister-in-law, Mary Diane Jones; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Robbins and Ella Jones; brothers, Orland Thomas Jones, Jr. and James Alexander Jones.

A funeral service will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 beginning 11 a.m. at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge. Officiating will be Pastor George Wheatley. Family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.

Interment will be held at Dorchester Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., 308 High St., Cambridge, MD 21613 to help defray funeral cost.

To share online condolences with the family, please visit





