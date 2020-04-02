SALISBURY - Howard Victor "Vic" Keen Jr. died Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C., his parents were the late Howard Victor Keen and Pauline Lewis Keen.
He attended Wicomico High School, prior to his enlistment in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He returned to Salisbury and received a bachelor's degree from Salisbury State Teachers College and a master's degree from the University of Maryland. Throughout his career with Wicomico County Schools, he taught at North Salisbury Elementary School for 10 years and later was the Supervisor of Transportation for the county for 20 years. He was a lifelong member of Wicomico Presbyterian Church, a member of the Salisbury Coin Club and a Son of the American Revolution. In 1986, he was inducted into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame for his time as an umpire.
He is survived by his children, Nancy Brown, Howard Victor Keen III, Wayne Lewis Keen; and five grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Ellison Keen.
Due to limitations on gatherings, funeral services were held in private on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
