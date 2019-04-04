Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh Harmon. View Sign

SALISBURY - Hugh Harmon died in the company of family on Monday, March 25, 2019. Born in Baltimore, his parents were the late Jacob Horace Harmon and Ida Carey Moore Harmon.

He graduated from the Augusta Military Academy in Ford Defiance, Va., and also received his master's degree from the University of Maryland. Hugh held many positions throughout his life, but retired as the Executive Director for Tourism and Economic Development in Loudon County, Va. He was a black powder competitive shooter.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Sabo Harmon of Salisbury; sons, Jeffrey Hugh Harmon of North Carolina, James Daniel Harmon of North Carolina; and one grandson.

A Memorial Service will take place between April 25 and April 27 at the Augusta Military Academy in the company of family and fellow alumni. He will ultimately be laid to rest at Bishopville Cemetery in private ceremonies. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



