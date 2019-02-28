PARSONSBURG - Hugh Jackson "Jack" Riley died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Born in Parsonsburg, his parents were the late James D. and Mae Jackson Riley.
A graduate of Wicomico High School, he worked at DuPont Co. in Seaford until his draft notice to serve in the Korean Conflict, where he served as a frontline medic. When he returned home, he made a home in Parsonsburg and began a career with the U.S. Post Office. He was a member of the Parsonsburg Fire Department and instructor for University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute for many years and educated many firefighters on the eastern shore.
He is survived by three daughters, Joan, Robin and Amy; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In addition to his parent, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Brown Riley, in 1996.
He spent his final years at Delmar Manor and attended St. Stephen's Church in Delmar.
No service is planned at this time.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 28, 2019