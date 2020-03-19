SALISBURY - Huguette Cecile Laverrier Henri Layfield died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Canada, she was raised in New Britain, Conn., and later lived in Vernon, Conn. After moving to the Eastern Shore, she worked several years for the Joseph House in Salisbury.

She is survived by a son, Carl of Florida; two daughters, Sylvia and Lisa, both of Connecticut; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her husband, George H. Layfield of Delmar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Ann and Paul; a sister; and a brother.

A visitation for family and friends was held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, followed by a graveside service at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



