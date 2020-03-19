Huguette Layfield

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Huguette Layfield.
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Springhill Memory Gardens
Hebron, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Huguette Cecile Laverrier Henri Layfield died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Canada, she was raised in New Britain, Conn., and later lived in Vernon, Conn. After moving to the Eastern Shore, she worked several years for the Joseph House in Salisbury.
She is survived by a son, Carl of Florida; two daughters, Sylvia and Lisa, both of Connecticut; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her husband, George H. Layfield of Delmar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Ann and Paul; a sister; and a brother.
A visitation for family and friends was held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, followed by a graveside service at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.