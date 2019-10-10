Ian VanGenderen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ian VanGenderen.
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Ian Gregory VanGenderen died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were Brian and Farah VanGenderen.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Intelligence System Integrator.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mckayla Devaney VanGenderen; and two siblings, Zachary VanGenderen and Aislyn VanGenderen.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Summer's Gate Community Clubhouse in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon