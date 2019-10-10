SALISBURY - Ian Gregory VanGenderen died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were Brian and Farah VanGenderen.
He served in the U.S. Army as a Military Intelligence System Integrator.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Mckayla Devaney VanGenderen; and two siblings, Zachary VanGenderen and Aislyn VanGenderen.
A memorial service was held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Summer's Gate Community Clubhouse in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
