Obituary Guest Book View Sign

TRAPPE, Md. - Ida Elizabeth Robinson Taylor passed away peacefully at her home in Trappe, Md. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. She was born in Powellville, Md. on Aug. 26, 1923 and was the daughter of the late George and Ida Smack Adkins.

Mrs. Taylor graduated from Wicomico High School, Salisbury, in the class of 1941. She worked as a secretary for the Wicomico County Board of Education and then the Department of Natural Resources until she retired on June 30, 1983.

In 1954, Ida married Richard John Robertson, Parsonsburg, Md. and they lived in Salisbury until his death. In 1985 Ida married Robert P. Taylor and they lived in Denton, Md. until moving to Trappe in 2001.

After Mr. Taylor's death in 2006, she lived in the home she loved on Bolingbroke Creek. She is survived by her brother-in-law and his wife, John and Diane Prahl; and her husband's adopted son, Eric. For many years, she was cared for by her "adopted" family, Beverly and Allan Gorsuch. Their children and grandchildren knew her as Mom T and loved her very much.

Miss Ida was well known as a very special person who entertained so many people with her many stories of days gone by. She was extremely proud of her career working for the Maryland DNR.

At her request, Rev. Fred Bahr presided at a graveside service at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, 721 Snow Hill Rd., at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the St. Paul's United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 205 Maryland Ave., in Cambridge. MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Please visit





TRAPPE, Md. - Ida Elizabeth Robinson Taylor passed away peacefully at her home in Trappe, Md. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. She was born in Powellville, Md. on Aug. 26, 1923 and was the daughter of the late George and Ida Smack Adkins.Mrs. Taylor graduated from Wicomico High School, Salisbury, in the class of 1941. She worked as a secretary for the Wicomico County Board of Education and then the Department of Natural Resources until she retired on June 30, 1983.In 1954, Ida married Richard John Robertson, Parsonsburg, Md. and they lived in Salisbury until his death. In 1985 Ida married Robert P. Taylor and they lived in Denton, Md. until moving to Trappe in 2001.After Mr. Taylor's death in 2006, she lived in the home she loved on Bolingbroke Creek. She is survived by her brother-in-law and his wife, John and Diane Prahl; and her husband's adopted son, Eric. For many years, she was cared for by her "adopted" family, Beverly and Allan Gorsuch. Their children and grandchildren knew her as Mom T and loved her very much.Miss Ida was well known as a very special person who entertained so many people with her many stories of days gone by. She was extremely proud of her career working for the Maryland DNR.At her request, Rev. Fred Bahr presided at a graveside service at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury, 721 Snow Hill Rd., at 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the St. Paul's United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 205 Maryland Ave., in Cambridge. MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Please visit www.thomasfuneralhomepa.com for messages of condolence. Funeral Home Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge

700 Locust Street

Cambridge , MD 21613

410-228-4727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close