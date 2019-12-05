SALISBURY - Ida "Puggie" Farrington Bridges died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the home of her daughter. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Andrew James Turner Sr. and Annie Johnson Turner.

She was a graduate of the former Salisbury Colored High School. Upon graduation, she attended a secretarial school. She retired after several years from the Wicomico County Board of Education, where she was formerly employed as a secretary, teacher's assistant and substitute teacher. She was also a former employee of the former Campbell Soup Co. She was a foster grandparent for the Judah Cultural Center in Salisbury.

She was a lifelong member of St. James AME Zion Church where she formerly participated with several church organizations and clubs.

Her survivors include four children, Boyd Farrington of Jacksonville, N.C., Kevin Farrington of Fayetteville, N.C.; Faye Wright of Chance and Gay Arrington of Salisbury; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Columbus Boyd Farrington, who died in 1961; and two siblings, Edna Gale and Andrew "Pete" Turner.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at St. James AME Zion Church in Salisbury. Interment was in Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



