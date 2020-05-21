MELSON â€" Ida Mae Morris died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Florida. Born in Powellville, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Melissa Bailey.

A member of Melson United Methodist Church, she and her husband owned Melsonâ€™s Market for 61 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Harriett Schaffer and Joan Robinson of Florida; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Morris; and two brothers and two sisters.

A private service has been planned. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.





