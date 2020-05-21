Ida Mae Morris
MELSON â€" Ida Mae Morris died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Florida. Born in Powellville, she was a daughter of the late Daniel and Melissa Bailey.
A member of Melson United Methodist Church, she and her husband owned Melsonâ€™s Market for 61 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Harriett Schaffer and Joan Robinson of Florida; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Morris; and two brothers and two sisters.
A private service has been planned. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.


Published in NewsZapMD on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
May 18, 2020
M May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 16, 2020
Miss Ida Mae was a lovely lady who will be missed by all who knew her. Our prayers and condolences go out to the family. May the love of Jesus bring you comfort.
Greg, Vivian and Kathy Lowe
May 16, 2020
May 13, 2020
Miss Ida Mae and Mr Harry were huge parts of my life growing up. Great people, the world was a better place with them in it. Our prayers and condolences go out to the family
Frank and Kelly Hamilton
May 12, 2020
Ms Ida was a beautiful person.To know her was to love her.My prayers for her family!
Jay Robinson
May 12, 2020
ONE OF NICEST PERSONS I'VE EVER MET
I KNOW SHE'S IN HEAVEN WITH HARRY
SHE TRULY WILL BE MISSED
Stephen Bailey
