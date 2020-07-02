Ida Somers, 97

SALISBURY -- Ida Somers died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Jamestown, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Samuel Lombardo and the late Sallie Lombardo.

She was a Homemaker, and for many years she rented travel trailers.

She is survived by her son, Robert Somers Sr. of Salisbury; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Somers Sr.; her son, William Somers Jr.; and 13 brothers and sisters.

Services were held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store