Ida Somers
Ida Somers, 97
SALISBURY -- Ida Somers died Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Jamestown, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Samuel Lombardo and the late Sallie Lombardo.
She was a Homemaker, and for many years she rented travel trailers.
She is survived by her son, Robert Somers Sr. of Salisbury; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Somers Sr.; her son, William Somers Jr.; and 13 brothers and sisters.
Services were held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
JUN
26
Service
02:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
