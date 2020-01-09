SALISBURY - Inez Brown Bright died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born in Unadilla, Ga., she was the ninth of nine children of the late Maude and Lawyer Brown.

She moved to Salisbury and completed her formal education in Wicomico County. She was employed at the former Campbell Soup Company for 38 years. After retiring, she assisted her church full-time in the mission field. She was a member of the Family Worship Center Church of God Truth Ministries for more than 40 years.

She is survived by her children, Jerome J. Bright Sr. of Salisbury; Linda Bright of Wilmington, Arthur Bright Jr. of Baltimore and Dr. Marvin Bright of Bel Air, Md.; one stepdaughter, Deborah Parker of Snow Hill; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Bright, Sr.; four brothers, Joe, Bonnie, Elois and Thomas Brown; and four sisters, Wilene Quitman, Ocie Gates, Laverne Briddell and Alma Hayes.

Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Family Worship Center in Salisbury. Friends may call the church beginning at 10 a.m. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home In Salisbury.



