I would like to offer my condolences to Dick, Richard, Jenifer, on the loss of Irene.

First met Irene and Dick, when they owned South Division Street Beer Market, delivering beer for William H. Givens. Irene and Dick took a leap of faith and bought Mr. Givens out, when we were in a little warehouse on Baltimore Avenue. Little did I know, with Irene and Dicks leadership, and the little Miller pony bottles, what was to come! I had the opportunity to work and grow with this family for ten years, watching Richard and Jennifer grow with Irene and Dicks business! To me, she will be always remembered as a kind, generous Lady with the best infectious smile and laugh!

A great lady amount women.

May you continue to guide your family, from heaven above!



Jim Fields