Irene E. Carey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT VERNON - Irene Elliott Carey died Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Delmar, her parents were the late Elijah and Mable Elliott.
She graduated from Delmar High School in 1962 and was crowned Miss Delmar. After graduation, she went to work at Wayne Pump. She and her husband opened South Division Beer Market in 1968 and bought a small beer distributor in 1972. The couple lived in Fruitland and Salisbury for 32 years, before moving to Mount Vernon on the Wicomico River.
She was a past member of the Salisbury Rotary Club, the Fruitland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Wicomico Yacht Club First Mates.
She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Carey; two children, Richard N. Carey III and Jennifer Carey Darcy; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wicomico Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 11, 2020
She will be deeply missed. I remember all the fun we had at the Wicomico Yacht Club. Such an angel.
Rebecca Yoskey
Friend
June 11, 2020
I would like to offer my condolences to Dick, Richard, Jenifer, on the loss of Irene.
First met Irene and Dick, when they owned South Division Street Beer Market, delivering beer for William H. Givens. Irene and Dick took a leap of faith and bought Mr. Givens out, when we were in a little warehouse on Baltimore Avenue. Little did I know, with Irene and Dicks leadership, and the little Miller pony bottles, what was to come! I had the opportunity to work and grow with this family for ten years, watching Richard and Jennifer grow with Irene and Dicks business! To me, she will be always remembered as a kind, generous Lady with the best infectious smile and laugh!
A great lady amount women.
May you continue to guide your family, from heaven above!
Jim Fields
June 11, 2020
Irene was always happy, and it was so much fun to be with her and Dickie. Now she can keep Bill Davis and Phil Gordy in line,
Rollie Leimann
Friend
June 11, 2020
In Loving Memory Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
June 11, 2020
I remember playing racquetball with Irene. She was one sweet lady. She will be dearly missed. Hugs Jolene S. M. Pearce
Jolene Pearce
Friend
June 11, 2020
We are sad to hear about Irenes passing. I will always remember her having a contagious laugh and a wonderful smile. She will be missed. You have our sympathy, thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Maria Davis
Friend
June 11, 2020
Jen, So shocked and so sorry to hear about your mom. Whenever I made crab dip Joel would always tell me its not as good as Miss Irenes. May your favorite memories comfort you during this difficult time. My condolences to all of your family.
Georgia Williams
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
Mr. Dickie and family I am so sorry to hear that Ms. Irene had passed away, she was an amazing woman. As the days go by and you and your family gather may all your cherished memories comfort you and your family at this most difficult time. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mark and Carole Ennis Smith
Friend
June 10, 2020
Mr. Dickie and family. I'm so sorry to hear about Ms. Irene passing. She was such an amazing woman. As the days go by may all of your cherished memories comfort you and your family at this most difficult time. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mark & Carole Smith
Friend
June 10, 2020
I am sad to hear about Irene's passing. She was a sweet lady with a great sense of humor. She will be missed. Dick, Jen and Richard, you are in my thoughts and prayers.

Ellen Holloway
Eva Ellen Holloway
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved