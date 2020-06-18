MOUNT VERNON - Irene Elliott Carey died Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Delmar, her parents were the late Elijah and Mable Elliott.
She graduated from Delmar High School in 1962 and was crowned Miss Delmar. After graduation, she went to work at Wayne Pump. She and her husband opened South Division Beer Market in 1968 and bought a small beer distributor in 1972. The couple lived in Fruitland and Salisbury for 32 years, before moving to Mount Vernon on the Wicomico River.
She was a past member of the Salisbury Rotary Club, the Fruitland Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Wicomico Yacht Club First Mates.
She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Carey; two children, Richard N. Carey III and Jennifer Carey Darcy; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.