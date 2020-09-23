Irene Gorski Blake, 87

EAST NEW MARKET, Md. - Irene Gorski Blake passed away peacefully to her heavenly home early Friday morning, September 18, 2020 at UMSMC Dorchester. During her brief illness, she was surrounded by loved ones every day all the way up until the moment of her passing with her daughter by her side.

Born December 7, 1932 in Cambridge, Md., she was the only daughter out of eight children to the late Tillie Tobat Gorski and Teleswood "Taylor" Gorski.

Irene attended schools locally and was a member of the basketball team. She graduated from East New Market High School with the class of 1949. Beyond graduation she was employed for many years at A.I Dupont in Seaford, Del., which is where she met her beloved husband. On April 30, 1955 she married Russell Thomas Blake and together they raised two children. Once the children were of school age, she was right behind them as she began to work at the East New Market Elementary School Cafeteria. Furthermore, she was employed at Rob Roy, Perfect Garment and United Protective Clothing until she reached her time of retirement.

Irene was a family stone, a passionate parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, a devoted lifetime member of the East New Market Volunteer Fire Department, and last but certainly not least, the absolute best neighbor the town of East New Market could ever ask for. She was a pillar of her community, and it was well known that you could always count on her for anything; whether it be her involvement in organizations, being an advocate for the community, an unexpected cookie delivery, making the best fudge around, a good story, a kind word or just a simple smile and wave from her front porch. Irene was the sweetest soul that always kept everyone in her prayers and their spirits high. She will be ever so dearly missed by her family, her friends and anyone else that ever had the great honor and pleasure of knowing her.

Surviving her are her two children, Russell Thomas Blake, Jr. (Lisa Murphy) of East New Market, Md. and Barbara Blake Collins (Gary Newcomb) of Cambridge, Md.; grandchildren, Walter Collins and Kristin Collins of Secretary, Md., Jenna Blake of Easton, Md., and Paige Matthews of East New Market, Md.; great grandchildren, Blake Wheatley and Kennedy Collins; brothers, Theodore Gorski (Ann), John Gorski (Donna), and Joseph Gorski; sister-in-law, Linda Gorski; and several cousins, nephews and nieces; special friends, Shirley Satterfield, Ed and Robin Davis, David and Virginia Tolley and Donald and Cindy Cheesman.

Preceded in her death besides her husband and parents are brothers, James, William, David and Jerome Gorski; as well as sister-in-law, Barbara Gorski.

A walk through viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Newcomb & Collins Funeral Home, P.A., 308 High St., Cambridge, MD. The rosary will be recited at 8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the East New Market Volunteer Fire Department beginning 1 p.m. with The Rev. Michael Casari officiating.

A viewing will be held an hour prior to the service at the firehouse.

Interment will follow the service at the East New Market Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers per Irene's request are her cherished neighbors, David Tolley, Ed Davis, Brian Kemp, Bobby Legg, Doug Deavers and Jim Wood.

Honorary pallbearers will be Adam Tolley, Jaye Hastings, David Thomas III, Patrick Wielgosz, Ladd Heisler, Justin Lauck, Tyler Lewis, Eric Blake, James Hastings and Donnie Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in Irene's name to East New Market Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 280, East New Market, MD 21631 or Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, P.O. Box 279, Secretary, MD 21664.

Social distancing and face coverings will be required.

