MARDELA SPRINGS - Irene Joslyn Kelly Upham died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury. Born in Cambridge, her parents were the late Orem and Winnie Kelly of Galestown.

She was raised on the family farm in Galestown and attended the one-room schoolhouse located there. She attended high school in Hurlock. She operated an antiques shop and mail order business her home, then formed C.U. Antiques on Route 50 west of Salisbury. She was a member of Galestown Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlene Upham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Robert Upham; and her siblings, Betty Kelly Richardson, Hilda Kelly Lassiter, Edwin Kelly and Brince Kelly.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. A visitation will begin at noon. Interment will be held at Galestown Cemetery.



