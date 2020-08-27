1/
Iris Betty Donoway
Iris Betty Donoway, 90
DELMAR - Iris Betty Donoway died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Evelyn Hitchens.
She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed raising her family.
She is survived by her children, Linda D. Elliott, Howard "Glen" Donoway, Sandra L. Donoway and Donna M. Smith; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Howard B. Donoway; children, Judy A. Shores, Janice K. Martin and Bryan W. Donoway; and a grandson and great-granddaughter.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was held in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
AUG
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Short Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
