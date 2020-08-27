Iris Betty Donoway, 90
DELMAR - Iris Betty Donoway died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Evelyn Hitchens.
She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed raising her family.
She is survived by her children, Linda D. Elliott, Howard "Glen" Donoway, Sandra L. Donoway and Donna M. Smith; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Howard B. Donoway; children, Judy A. Shores, Janice K. Martin and Bryan W. Donoway; and a grandson and great-granddaughter.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was held in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.