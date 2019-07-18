Irma Derry

  • "Frances and I attended school together and she was always a..."
    - Georgia Williams
  • "Francis,you will be greatly missed,i know Ricky will there..."
    - Sheila Nichols
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
SALISBURY - Irma "Fran" Derry died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Deal Island, she was the daughter of the late Levin A. Anderson Sr. and Floris A. Anderson.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, David N. Derry; her children, Angela L. Parkinson of Marion, Tammy L. Parkinson of Pocomoke City, Donald P. Parkinson III of North Carolina and Aaron M. Fields of Salisbury; three grandchildren; and a sister, Rebecca Richardson of Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter; and siblings, Levin Anderson Jr., Barbara Anderson, Anne Tapman and Richard Anderson.
A funeral service was held Friday, July 12, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 18, 2019
