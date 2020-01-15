Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Lee Landon Stromberger. View Sign Service Information Viewing 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Irma Lee Landon Stromberger passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.Born in Crisfield March 15, 1966, she was a daughter of the late Wallace "Bunk" Landon, Sr. and Betty Lou Elliott Landon.She was a graduate of Crisfield High School class of 1984, and Woodbridge Business School. She was employed at Somerset County Public Schools for 30 plus years most recently as a paraprofessional.Irma was very active in her community and was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. She loved socializing and was friends with everyone. Over the years she was active in the FFA, Crisfield Elks Lodge #1044, Crisfield Community Beach to Bay Conservation Committee, CHS Class of 1984 reunion committee, United Way, Princess Anne Elementary Girl's Club, activities at Wellington Beach, and was a member of Mt. Pleasant U. M. Church. She loved gardening and working in her yard, collecting snowmen and lighthouses, listening to Kenny Rogers, and the beach was her happy place.She is survived by her daughter, Catherine "Kaki" Elizabeth Harrison/J.B. of Salisbury; her siblings, Cheryl Ann McIntyre/David, Sr. of Crisfield, Timmy Landon of Princess Anne, Laura Goldsborough of Crisfield, her twin brother Wallace "Bunk" Landon, Jr./Jennifer of Crisfield, Henry Landon/Amy of Crisfield, and Missi Williamson of Crisfield who was like a sister to her; her nieces and nephews, David McIntyre, Jr./Paige, Heather Landon, Keith Goldsborough, Danny Goldsborough, Kelly Crockett/Andy, Leah Marshall/Eric, Josh Landon, Chris Landon, and Henry Landon, Jr.; great nieces and nephews, Mia, Austin, Robbie, Aly, Zander, Sofia, Bryson, Sawyer, Nash and Cade; several cousins; and many special friends.Funeral services officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels were Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a viewing was held one hour prior. Interment followed in St. Paul's Cemetery in Marion.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , Mid-Atlantic Affiliate, Memorial Tribute & Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060; Crisfield Community Beach to Bay Conservation, 319 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817; or to Assateague Lighthouse – Make check payable to US Fish & Wildlife Refuge – On memo of check indicate "In memory of Irma Stromberger – donation to Assateague Lighthouse" – mail to Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge. Attention: Refuge Manager, 8231 Beach Road, Chincoteague, VA 23336.

