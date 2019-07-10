WESTOVER - Irvin Dyche "Dee" Blair, Sr. died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born in Kingsport, Tenn. on Sept. 15, 1934, he was a son of the late Irvin Dyche Blair and Gertrude Anderson Blair. His wife of 58 years, Faye Louise Blair, preceded him in death on Dec. 6, 2014.
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, he was the retired owner of the former D & T Trucking in Baltimore, and was also retired maintenance supervisor for the former Harris & Heller Terminal in Baltimore.
He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting, camping, traveling, and gardening. He also loved to work and did so until the age of 70.
He is survived by four children, Linda Compton and husband Steve of Roanoke, Va., Ronald J. Blair and wife Teresa of Glen Burnie, Md., Scott Blair and wife Diane of Westover, and Irvin Dyche Blair, Jr. of Westover; a brother, Billy Burton Blair of Church Hill, Tenn.; former daughter-in-law, Debbie Blair of Florida; 13 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald Ray Blair in 2001; a daughter-in-law, Delores Blair; one granddaughter; and several brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield. The Rev. Tommy Maddox will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in NewsZapMD on July 10, 2019