Irving E. Schneider Sr. (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irving E. Schneider Sr..
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CENTREVILLE - Irving Eugene Schneider Sr. died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Corsica Hills-Genesis Elder Care in Centreville. Born in Bangor, Maine, he was the son of the late Harry and Maybelle Schneider.
He joined the U.S. Navy in January 1945 and served in the Naval Reserves until 1955. He was a skilled printer for the Salisbury Times, Annapolis Evening Capital and Government Printing Office, from which he retired. He was a member of the Salisbury Moose Golden Seniors, American Legion Post No. 64, Salisbury VFW Post No. 194 and Centreville American Legion Post No. 18.
He is survived by three children, Glendon James Schneider of Oregon, Beverly Ann Wentzel of Centreville and Bruce Wayne Schneider of Centreville; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his sisters, Carrie Sabin and Eleanor "Peewee" Ladd.
He was married for 66 years to his late wife, Betty Jean, whom passed in 2013. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Karl Schneider; sisters, Jeanette Rimpo and Gretta Bernatche; and a son, Irving Eugene Schneider Jr.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon