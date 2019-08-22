CENTREVILLE - Irving Eugene Schneider Sr. died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at Corsica Hills-Genesis Elder Care in Centreville. Born in Bangor, Maine, he was the son of the late Harry and Maybelle Schneider.
He joined the U.S. Navy in January 1945 and served in the Naval Reserves until 1955. He was a skilled printer for the Salisbury Times, Annapolis Evening Capital and Government Printing Office, from which he retired. He was a member of the Salisbury Moose Golden Seniors, American Legion Post No. 64, Salisbury VFW Post No. 194 and Centreville American Legion Post No. 18.
He is survived by three children, Glendon James Schneider of Oregon, Beverly Ann Wentzel of Centreville and Bruce Wayne Schneider of Centreville; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his sisters, Carrie Sabin and Eleanor "Peewee" Ladd.
He was married for 66 years to his late wife, Betty Jean, whom passed in 2013. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Karl Schneider; sisters, Jeanette Rimpo and Gretta Bernatche; and a son, Irving Eugene Schneider Jr.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 22, 2019