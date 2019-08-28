Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 12:00 PM Brookview UMC Send Flowers Obituary

July 1958-August 2019

J. Duane 'JD' Hurley - born and raised Preston, Md. to June Corkran and Jim Hurley. The 3rd of 5 siblings, Duane enjoyed the small town Caroline County life of boy scouts, Bethesda UMC, many friends and boyhood shenanigans. Graduated 1976 from Colonel Richardson High--in the FFA--participated in Mid-West Combine Harvest Summer of 76.

Possessing a strong work ethic, Duane was employed on many local farms, trucking companies and his family's excavating business.

At Brookview, since meeting summer of '02, Shelly & 'JD' began to 'Bloom Where You are Planted'.

The couple worked and resided in that waterside tiny town; side-by-side, literally building their home and a life together. With a servant's spirit he labored as groundskeeper at Brookview Cemetery and Church, serving on numerous committees there and also at Trinity UMC @ ENM.

Having much to offer others on a more personal level, JD began his own Dorchester County based business. For over a dozen years, as J.D.'s Going Green, he assisted a whole host of businesses, churches and very fortunate clients--especially senior citizens with his lawn maintenance expertise.

As a Commissioner and Mayor for the Town of Brookview, Maryland, Mr. Hurley pioneered the acquisition of land to begin the vision of a park and town-hall.

As Mr. & Mrs. Claus the couple would visit local nursing homes on Christmas Eve. He loved fishing, hunting, poker nite, gardening, nature at home and making things better thru a jack-of-all-trades know-how with capable hands.

Being the Christian man and extreme aficionado of machines, JD is riding high with Our Lord now.

Survived by father, Jim; brothers, Bruce, Jon, JR and Gary; his wife, Shelly; six children and a grandson.

Father, son, brother, friend and husband... 'Mr. Brookview' shall truly be missed.

Preceded by the passing of mother, June; step-mother, Jane; sister, Jenise; and brother, Jeff.

Mrs. Hurley would like to thank everyone who has reached out with care in recent months. Mr. Hurley has requested that memorial donations may be made in his honor to assist the many charities of Brookview Hope Home Thrift @ 5618 Indiantown Rd. Brookview, MD 21659.

Internment is private.

A service will honor JD Sunday noon Sept. 1, 2019 at Brookview UMC.





