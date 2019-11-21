PITTSVILLE - J. Wayne Calloway passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. with calling two hours prior to the service at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home PA, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. To read the full obituary and to send condolences to the family please visit www.hollowayfh.com
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 21, 2019