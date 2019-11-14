SALISBURY - J. Wayne Price died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John and Doris Price.

He graduated from Deal Island High School in 1961. He worked at Crown Cork & Seal and retired from Eastern Correctional Institution after 18 years of Service. He was a member of Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn A. Price; three children, David Price, Lisa Timmons and Steven Price; six grandchildren; a brother, Ronnie Price; sisters, Deborah Benton and Charlene Linton; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn D'Pugh; and a brother, John P. Price Jr.

A Celebration of Life was Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Cross Pointe Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



