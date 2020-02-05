Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack C. Morgan. View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Funeral service 2:00 PM Asbury United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Jack C. Morgan passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at his home following a brief illness.

Jack was born on April 10, 1933, the last of six children of the late Wilbur F. and Mary Dize Morgan.

A retired educator, he received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Maryland, College Park, and his Master's Degree from East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C. While at Maryland, Jack played on the varsity baseball team.

After graduating from Maryland, he proudly served his country as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, N.C. before returning to his high school alma mater in Crisfield as a teacher and a coach. His 1961 and 1964 teams won State Championships in basketball. Later, Jack served as principal of Crisfield High School for nine years, a supervisor in the central office for several years, and finally, assistant superintendent of the Somerset County Public School System prior to his retirement in 1995.

While in education, Jack served in many organizations and committees both nationally and statewide. Locally, he was a member of the Crisfield Kiwanis Club, serving as president twice. He was also a devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Crisfield and served as a Sunday school teacher and the Church lay leader several years ago. More recently, he served on both the Pastor-Parish Relations Committee and the Board of Trustees and was chairman of the Trustees for three years.

He was very active in athletics outside of Crisfield High School. He played semi-pro baseball with the Crisfield Vets in the former Central Shore League. He helped develop a fast-pitch softball league in Crisfield and pitched for one of its teams for several years. He was a golfer and a former member of the Great Hope Golf Course in Westover. He was an avid fan of the Redskins, the Orioles, and the Maryland Terps. In 2012 Jack was inducted into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Lillian F. Morgan of Crisfield; a son, Brent Morgan and his wife Barbara of Marion Station; and a "very special grandson," Johnathon of Marion Station. Jack and his wife loved attending Johnathon's outdoor and indoor soccer games at the Crown in Salisbury and his soccer games with the Crisfield Academy and the CHS JV team, as well as all of his baseball games in the minor leagues, Little League, Senior League, and CHS varsity baseball team. Jack is especially proud of Johnathon's outstanding academic achievements, following in his footsteps.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and many special friends including players that he coached and taught in high school.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Cranston, and Wilbur (Duny) Morgan; and two sisters, Mary Cox and Isabelle Carter Helgeson.

Funeral Services at Asbury United Methodist Church were held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. A viewing was held at the church one hour prior to the service. Rev. Sumner Jones officiated and interment followed at Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be sent to the Lower Somerset County Ambulance and Rescue Squad (LSCARS,) P.O. Box 406, Crisfield, MD 21817; to the Asbury United Methodist Church c/o Jane Riggin 26128, Byrd Road, Crisfield, MD 21817; or to the Crisfield Fire Department, P.O. 591, Crisfield, MD 21817.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.





