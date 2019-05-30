DELMAR - Jack Edwin Schevel, Sr. died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home in Delmar, surrounded by his children. Born in Federalsburg, he was the son of the late Walter and Louise Lord Schevel. He worked as a roofer in Salisbury throughout his life.

He is survived by his children, Teresa Schevel, Robin Schevel and Jack Schevel Jr.; five grandchildren; his sisters, Margaret Ann Sellers and Kathy Long; a brother, George "Buddy" Schevel; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Lori Ann Schevel; his brother, William "Bill" Schevel; and his sisters, Barbara Cropper, Louise Shockley and Betty Jean Robinson.

A visitation was held at Short Funeral Home in Delmar on Friday, May 24, 2019.



