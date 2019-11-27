MERRY HILL, NC - Jackie C. Banning passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at his home. He was born in Cambridge on Dec. 26, 1942 and was a son of the late Clyde Harrison Banning and Hazel Aaron Banning.
Mr. Banning attended schools in Cambridge. He worked on the water with his brothers and later owned an auto body repair shop in Florida. He enjoyed fishing and going to the casinos.
He is survived by two daughters, Jacqueline Banning of Cambridge and Patricia Banning of Merry Hill, N.C., several grandchildren and great grandchildren, three stepchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Banning is preceded in death by two brothers F. O'Neal Dean and Wm. Bruce Dean and a sister Rosalie Dean.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. David Kelley officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 27, 2019