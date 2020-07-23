Jackie Lee Williams, 76

DELMAR - Jackie Lee Williams died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Ruth Sherman Williams of Salisbury and the late O.W. Williams.

A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of Faith Community Church. He and his wife owned and operated Williams Towing and the former Williams Exxon Service Station in Salisbury.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Julie Ann Williams; a daughter, Melissa Matthews of Salisbury; two stepsons, Joe Fretz of Delmar and Hank Usilton of Salisbury; two stepdaughters, Kathy Knorr of Smyrna and Vicky Ennis of Delmar; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Carolyn Roseberry.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.







