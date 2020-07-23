1/
Jackie Lee Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Lee Williams, 76
DELMAR - Jackie Lee Williams died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home. Born in Baltimore, he was the son of Ruth Sherman Williams of Salisbury and the late O.W. Williams.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was a member of Faith Community Church. He and his wife owned and operated Williams Towing and the former Williams Exxon Service Station in Salisbury.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Julie Ann Williams; a daughter, Melissa Matthews of Salisbury; two stepsons, Joe Fretz of Delmar and Hank Usilton of Salisbury; two stepdaughters, Kathy Knorr of Smyrna and Vicky Ennis of Delmar; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Carolyn Roseberry.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Wicomico Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Interment
Wicomico Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jacks death. Was a good man that we have known for years. Our prayers going out to Julie and family in their time of sorrow.
Ken & Pat Pusey
Friend
July 20, 2020
Julie, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I always looked forward to seeing you and Jack when you came into the dealership with a tow. I carried on the tradition and went on all tow calls with Steve, like you used to do with Jack. Hugs to you...Steve & Nancy Wallace, Auto Medic Towing & Repair
Nancy Wallace
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved