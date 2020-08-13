Jackie Ray Lovett, 71

SALISBURY - Jackie Ray Lovett died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Kentucky, he was the son of the late Johnnie A. Lovett and Christeen A. Lovett.

He is survived by his children, Ronald James Lovett Sr. of Salisbury, Tracy Christeen Collins of Eden, Shannon Marie Perdue of Parsonsburg and Jackie Ray Davis of Mardela Springs; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and his brothers, Bill Lovett of Salisbury and Larry Lovett of Florida.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Vestel Lovett, Carol Meloney, Joyce Coggins, Ralph Lovett and Doyal Lovett.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Salisbury Baptist Temple in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







