1/
Jackie Ray Lovett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Ray Lovett, 71
SALISBURY - Jackie Ray Lovett died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Kentucky, he was the son of the late Johnnie A. Lovett and Christeen A. Lovett.
He is survived by his children, Ronald James Lovett Sr. of Salisbury, Tracy Christeen Collins of Eden, Shannon Marie Perdue of Parsonsburg and Jackie Ray Davis of Mardela Springs; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and his brothers, Bill Lovett of Salisbury and Larry Lovett of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Vestel Lovett, Carol Meloney, Joyce Coggins, Ralph Lovett and Doyal Lovett.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Salisbury Baptist Temple in Salisbury. Interment was at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved